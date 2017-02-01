MULTAN-At least two women, one of whom was six month pregnant, were murdered in the name of honour here on Tuesday.

The slain women were identified as Parveen Akhtar and Kalsoom. According to details, police found the partially burnt body of Parveen Akhtar, a retired schoolteacher, from her house in wee hours of Monday. Police sources said that the killers first murdered the woman, then tied her body to a charpoy and set it on fire. Sources added that Parveen was second wife of a man Iqbal Shah and she had a feud with him and his son from his first wife. Sources said that the police are conducting raids to catch the killers.

In another tragic incident, a resident of Shujabad namely Aslam axed his wife Kalsoom to death on suspicion of illicit relations. The killer suspected that his wife had illicit relations with one Aslam. The accused attacked Kalsoom, a mother of seven and six month pregnant at the time of murder, with an axe in her head and killed her at the spot. Police registered a murder case against the accused and arrest him.

