ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a statement that no case had been registered against Salman Haider, social activist and blogger.

According to FIA, an application was received to file a case against Salman Haider. The decision has not been taken as the demand is being evaluated.

Earlier there were reports of FIA registering a case against Salman Haider and other bloggers regarding alleged blasphemy on social media accounts. FIA Deputy Director, Noman Ashraf Bodla, had ordered the investigation officer to direct Salman Haider to FIA office and engage him in investigation. Judicial Magistrate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar granted the permission for lodging the case and initiation of investigation against five bloggers, including Prof Haider.

'Legal opinion is being sought from the legal branch regarding the case details', said Noman Ashraf FIA Deputy Director's, 'regarding 295 C and Anti-Terrorism Act,' he stated further.

The FIA had also issued the directive that Salman Haider is not allowed to travel abroad until case reaches conclusion after an application was filed by the Shuhada Foundation. Hafiz Ahtasham Ahmed submitted an application with the FIA Station in Iqbal Town, stating that the FIA should act against the bloggers for allegedly spreading the blasphemous content on social media under Section 295 C and Anti-Terrorism Act.