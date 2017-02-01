MULTAN - A sudden fire broke out at the second floor of Multan Institute of Cardiology (MIC), causing evacuation of over 100 heart patients from two floors on Tuesday night, hospital sources said.

The hospital administration claimed that the fire took place due to short circuit. No casualty or injury was reported and the evacuation was accomplished by the Rescue 1122 personnel and hospital staff successfully.

Army contingents reached the hospital after the fire incident and encircled the spot.

Thick black smoke engulfed second and third floors of the hospital, forcing hospital administration to evacuate the patients. Five fire engines and dozens of fire fighters were seen doing fire fighting at the spot. Stampede like situation took place in the MIC after the fire incident.

Horrified patients, their attendants and hospital staff were seen rushing out of hospital in panic.

Hospital administration claimed that the situation was under control and the fire was extinguished.

Security was beefed up in and around the MIC after the fire incident.