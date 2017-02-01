NOWSHERA VIRKAN-The police claimed to have held four drug-peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession here the other day.
According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on drug-peddlers across the district. During the operation, the police arrested four drug-peddlers - Nasir Maseeh, Bashir Gujar, Ramzan Gujjar and Usman Jutt - and recovered 4.4 kg of drugs from their possession. The police registered cases against the accused and put them behind bars.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Feb-2017 here.