NOWSHERA VIRKAN-The police claimed to have held four drug-peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession here the other day.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on drug-peddlers across the district. During the operation, the police arrested four drug-peddlers - Nasir Maseeh, Bashir Gujar, Ramzan Gujjar and Usman Jutt - and recovered 4.4 kg of drugs from their possession. The police registered cases against the accused and put them behind bars.