MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The residents of Mandi, Malakwal and Phalia expressed grave concerns over the loadshedding and low pressure of Sui gas and demanded uninterrupted gas supply to the domestic consumers.

Unscheduled power loadshedding has also been continuing even in the winter when electric consumption by domestic consumers has decreased. Loadshedding continues for hours and despite complaints to the authorities concerned, the situation has not improved. The same situation is witnessed across the district. They urged the rulers to end the loadshedding as it was promised during the last elections.

Health, edu uplift termed

top priority

The uplift of health and education sectors stands atop the government priorities and all available sources are being utilised for the purpose.

Gujranwala Divisional Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif stated during a visit to Mandi Bahauddin here on Monday.

He went to the DHQ Hospital where he went round different wards and inspected the cleanliness arrangements. The hospital MS briefed him about the medical facilities being provided to patients. The commissioner expressed satisfaction over standard of treatment, discipline of medical staff and cleanliness on the hospital’s premises.

Earlier, he went to the Land Record Centre and inspected working of the staff. He also met the people, came to the centre for obtaining copies of land record and land mutation and enquired from the facilities being provided at the centre.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, ADC Afzaal Ahmed Warraich, ADCG Nargis Shazia and AC Shabbir Hussain Cheema also accompanied him.