ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday as the Panama Papers case was drawing near to conclusion PTI chief Imran Khan, who was suffering from incurable disease of telling lies, had started losing his memory.

Talking to the media persons here, she said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had never challenged the Supreme Court's jurisdiction on the Panama Papers. Had he done so his counsel would not have appeared before the apex court to present arguments, she added.

She asked Imran not to level baseless allegations against the Prime Minister of seeking immunity as the latter was contesting the case in the court.

In fact Imran himeslf and Jehangir Tareen, she said, were seeking immunity from the Election Commission of Pakistan and the PTI chief should accept that reality.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister despite having the privilege of immunity was contesting the case in the court and furnishing documents pertaining to his three generations there.

The Prime Minister wanted that the truth should surface clearing doubts in the minds of the voters, if any, before general election 2018, she added.

Marriyum said it was the responsibility of PML-N leadership to respond to the lies being told by Imran Khan and present a true picture before the nation. Imran Khan, she said, should not make fun of himself by levelling baseless allegations.