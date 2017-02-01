ISLAMABAD : A local court in Islamabad, today, extended interim bail of prime accused Maheen Zafar and former additional session judge Raja Khurrum Ali for ten days in Tayyaba torture case.

During the hearing, the court expressed reservations for not presenting victim child Tayyaba and her parents and directed to bring them in next hearing.

Meanwhile, people came with accused judge and his wife, who stopped media from coverage and also misbehaved with the newpersons.

Earlier, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case during which the judges expressed resentment over not submitting case challan in the court.

Islamabad Advocate General intimated to the court that the submission of challan was delayed due to pre-arrest bail of the accused and assured to present it till Wednesday dated 31st January .

CJP consulted with Asma Jahangir regarding sending the matter to high court on which, she said that SC can forward the case to local court as per RPC’s article 526.

Subsequently, the court referred the case to high court.