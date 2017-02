GUJRANWALA: An angry mother threw her eight-day-old son off roof of a house in Gujranwala today.

Police officers stated that getting irritated from the cry of baby, woman identified as Ayesha Shoaib wrapped her son Mohammad Ali in a shopper and threw him off a roof.

The infant was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors said that the baby is out of danger.

Moreover, police have taken the mother into custody and launched an investigation into the matter.