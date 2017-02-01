Federal Interior Minister Chaudary Nisar has taken notice of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) statement on blasphemy cases being registered against bloggers who went missing earlier this month.

According to Waqt News Nisar showed disappointment regarding the FIA statement, and reports that blasphemy cases had been registered against Salman Haider and other bloggers.

“Who gave them the right to play with the emotions of the bloggers’ families?” Nisar said. “Without any proper investigation and proof how can they give such a statement?”

He further reiterated, “No case has been registered against the bloggers.”

Last month Salman Haider and other bloggers had gone missing. They returned on January 28, with at least two bloggers leaving Pakistan immediately after reaching their homes.