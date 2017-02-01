LAHORE: Opposition lawmakers held a walk in context of protest against Hafiz Saeed's house arrest yesterday from Punjab Assembly.

Jamaatud Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed has been house arrested since Monday night and has lead to many protests in different cities of country.

Saeed has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks, however, US government has put a $10m bounty on his head.

At the legislative session held yesterday, lawmakers from the opposition came out in support of Saeed and protested in a minute-long walkout, alleging the government of going down on its knees on Indian pressure for Saeed's detention.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Mehmoodur Rasheed, who heads the opposition benches, asked about the reasons behind the house arrest of Saeed. “What was his crime?” questioned Mehmood, whose party has often been accused of taking sides with the right-wing elements.