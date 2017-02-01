SAMBRIAL: A local lawyer filed a petition with the Additional District and Sessions court against a TV anchor, accusing him of launching anti-Army malign campaign here on Tuesday.



According to the petition, Zubair Aslam Cheema filed the petition that the TV anchor has made false allegations against Pak Army in his program aired on a private TV. He said that the anchor is fulfilling the enemy’s agenda against the country. He requested the court to order the Sambrial Police to register an FIR against the anchor under Section 22A and 22B of Criminal Procedure Code