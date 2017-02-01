SARGODHA-The Sargodha Regional Police have introduced a sophisticated computer system and successfully used it for apprehending proclaimed offenders, a police spokesman said.

Talking to media, he said under directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zulfiqar Hameed, the police have installed Smart Verification Alert System (SVAS) on entrance and exit points of all four districts - Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab - of the division. Similarly, the system has also been installed at the inter-district check-posts and divisional boundaries adjacent to KPK province. He informed that complete data of proclaimed offenders has been fed into the SVAS’ record, adding now the police are getting requisite help to nab the criminals. “Record of 628,580 persons has been scrutinized while 59 outlaws have also been captured including five most wanted criminals with help of the system,” he added.