ISLAMABAD : Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has appreciated the services of Federal Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan Senator Kamran Michael for the betterment of humanity and protection of the rights of the minorities and deprived segments of the society in Pakistan.

In a statement, Pope Francis said that the endeavors which has rendered by the Michael was highly appreciated and will be remembered with admiration.

The highest Catholic priest Holy Father also offered special prayers for Pakistan and the people of Pakistan and offered his special sentiments of highest consideration. He also appreciated the services of Michael for the betterment of humanity particularly to promote the peace, tolerance and interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude in a letter addressed to the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Kamran Michael on the occasion of the 50th celebration of the World Day of Peace which took place on the 1st January 2017. The theme of the Holy Father’s Message is “Nonviolence: A Style of Politics for Peace.”