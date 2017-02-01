MIRPUR (AJK)-A number of people especially Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) activists on Tuesday took to the streets against the house arrest of JUD Ameer Hafiz Saeed.

Holding national flags of Pakistan, AJK and JuD, the people from various walks of life joined the protest demonstrations arranged by the local chapters of the JuD to express resentment against the arrest of Hafiz Saeed. They demanded early release of Hafiz Saeed by lifting all sanctionss against his movement.

In Mirpur, dozens of JuD activists and people from various walks of life including journalist, lawyers and business community members, staged the protest in front of Kashmir Press Club against the house arrest of the JuD chief.

Addressing the furious protesters, speakers including District Ameer Sajaad, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran (Ittehad Group) President Ch Mehmood Ahmed, Kashmir Press Club President Hafiz Maqsood, Chaudhry Maroof and JuD leaders called upon the government to immediately order for the release of Hafiz Saeed and withdraw the case if registered against him. The speakers termed the action violation of human rights. They underlined that the superior courts of the country have respectfully acquitted Hafiz Saeed whenever he was sent behind bars for the lack of evidence.

They urged upon the government to refrain from imposing a ban on JuD in the country. “Any such step will be detrimental to the national interests including the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom,” they warned. They declared that no foreign pressure especially from President Donald Trump administration for imposing a ban on the JuD or its leadership should be entertained by Pakistan. They declared that no power on earth could impose sanctions against preaching and teachings of Islam or the Islamic values in any part of the world.

Referring to Kashmir freedom struggle, the speakers made it clear that people of Jammu & Kashmir have launched indigenous struggle for self-determination.