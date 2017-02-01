The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Food Branch slapped a fine of Rs 0.5 million, while 17 hotels and restaurants have been sealed for serving substandard food and not maintaining hygienic conditions.

The Food branch raiding teams of RCB conducted raids in hotels and restaurants located in Westridge Bazaar, Afridi Tea Hotel, Rock and Roll Food Street, Careem Hotel, PM House Saddar, Nisar Bakers, Namak Mandi Hotel, ARC Food Street Haider Road, Malik Chicken Shop, Waqas Hotel Pirwadhai Mor, Bismillah Hotel Qasim Market and Geo Restaurant Qasim Market.

The food department obtained food samples of 650 hotels, shops and restaurants and forwarded them to laboratories for testing. The RCB Food Branch slapped a fine Rs 0.535 million. 52 traders were issued tickets challan and notices were issued.