MULTAN/MUZAFFARGARH/OKARA/-KASUR/Hafizabad-Hundreds of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) activists staged a big rally to condemn the house arrest of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, accusing the government of acquiescing to the wishes of the US and the Indian governments to do so.

The participants of the rally were carrying out non-stop sloganeering against India, the US and Pakistani government besides burning Indian flag. They took round of different city roads where the citizens expressed solidarity with them. They also raised slogans in favour Kashmiri people.

The rally was led by Qari Yaquob Sheikh, Mian Suhail Ahmed, Abdullah Mayo and ex-president of High Court Bar Athar Hassan Shah Bukhari. The JuD activists accused the PML-N government of acquiescing to the wishes of the United States, which has announced a $10 million reward for information leading to Saeed’s arrest. “This government has buckled under the pressure,” Athar Shah Bukhari said.

In Muzaffargarh, more than 200 protesters burnt Indian flag and shouted slogans against the Indian government. In recent months, Saeed held various press conferences in a quick succession about the security crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir castigating a crackdown on the Muslim population.

In Okara, under the banner of Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir (TAJ&K), a conference was held to condemn the Indian activities to settle Hindu community in the Indian-held Kashmir to upset the Muslim population proportion in the valley. The conference participants condemned the detention of JuD Ameer.

In Hafizabad, the activists of Jamaatud Dawa, Jammat-e-Islami and Kissan Board staged a demonstration in front of Press Club Hafizabad and strongly condemned the detention calling upon the government to remove restrictions imposed on him.

Led by Ashfaq Virk of JuD, Faqeer Muhammad of JI and Anwar Gujjar of Kisaan Board, the protestors raised slogans in favour of Hafiz Saeed and against US President Trump and Indian PM Modi. The protesters termed them the biggest terrorists in the world. They further said that only crime of Hafiz Saeed was to raise voice against the oppression against innocent Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir. They said the whole nation has been expressing solidarity with the hapless Muslims of India-nheld Kashmir and determined to get Kashmir liberated. They further said that the ban on JuD would not be tolerated by the Pakistanis. They rejected the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and maintained that the government has detained him on the behest of US and India.

In Kasur, at an urgently called meeting with office-bearers of different religious parties and organisations, Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) leader Abdul Rehman Dakhil vehemently condemned the house arrest of JuD Ameer Hafiz Saeed “what he called” at the behest of world powers.

He said that the government has bow down to the American and Indian pressure which, he termed, an act of cruelty against Pakistani people and Kashmiris.

He also threw light on the welfare services of the JuD’s welfare wing “Falah-e-Insaniyat,” saying that hundreds of thousands of people are being benefited by welfare services of the foundation which are being provided purely on humanitarian basis. He rejected restrictions on the JuD, saying an organisation which has deep roots in the public cannot be deterred from its goal. He also warned to stage countrywide massive protests if the government would not mind following Jewish and Hindu lobbies.

JuD district president Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Tehreek-e-Dawat-o-Tauheed district president Hafiz Zaheer and JUI-F city president Maulana Asif Mehmood also attended the meeting.

Later, they staged a demonstration in front of Kasur Press Club.