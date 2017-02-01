RAWALPINDI - Supreme Court Judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after feeling pain in his chest where he underwent angiography, sources in the hospital disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

He was taken to RIC through an ambulance from Islamabad after he felt pain in his heart.

The Supreme Court’s judge underwent procedure for angioplasty by a team of doctors headed by RIC Head Maj-Gen (r) Azhar Kiyani, they said. After angiography, he was shifted to the ward where his condition was said to be stable, sources added.

Sources added the doctors had advised Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh for taking bed rest for 24 hours. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and other judges also visited the hospital and inquired after the health of Justice Azmat Saeed.

Justice Azmat Saeed is also part of five-member bench of the Supreme Court for hearing the Panama leaks case against Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and his children. The hearing into Panama leaks may be postponed for today (Wednesday) due to ailment of the judge, sources added.

RIC Head Maj-Gen (r) Azhar Kiyani told media that Justice Saeed suffered heart attack. He said doctors gave him medicines. He denied stent was fixed to heart of Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh.