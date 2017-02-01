Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that all political parties will have to fight against corruption and inflation, adding that the corrupt system must be rooted out.

“All political parties together will have to fight against corruption and price hike. Court has sought evidences from the rulers to reach truth but shelter is being taken behind the words to conceal truth. Corrupt system should come to an end”, he said, while talking to media outside the Supreme Court (SC).

There are names of over 600 people in Panama case, he underlined. Therefore, proceedings should be initiated against all of these people, he added.

The second petition filed in connection with the Panama case should also be heard so that all, including the opposition, could be held accountable, he underscored.

JI had approached SC so that a comprehensive mechanism could be evolved against corruption, he said.

He also prayed for the early recovery of Justice Azmat Saeed, who had been taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.