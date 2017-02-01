SIALKOT-Police have busted a gang of swindlers who used to make porn videos of rich girls after contracting so-called marriages, and later to blackmail the girls and their families to extort money.

According to an FIR (17/2017) lodged with Hajipura police station Under Sections 419, 420 and 466 by exporter Awais, the ringleader namely Asif met with him (exporter) and posed himself as a manager of a private bank in Sialkot. He sought the hand of the exporter’s daughter for his younger brother Abid Mehmood, a resident of Shakargarh, saying that Abid was also an exporter doing his well-established business of exports abroad.

The FIR revealed that Awais married his daughter Hafiza Shazia (24) to accused Abid, who also posed himself a bachelor on September 23, 2016 in Sialkot city’s congested New Mianapura locality. Awais also gave dowry worth Rs2 million to his daughter. He also gave them samples of different surgical instruments worth Rs0.5 million for business purposes.

Later, the grieved family came to known about the fraud and being a victim of swindling by the gang as the groom was not bachelor and had no business, except doing fraud of marrying the rich families’ daughter through fraud and later blackmailing them by making the nude movies of girls. They also threatened the families to make viral their nude movies on the social media.

Accused Asif, his wife Saadia, Abid Mehmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Sanaullah, Akram and Khalid Ahmed were running the gang in Sialkot region. Abid was not bachelor but he posed himself as a bachelor and a leading businessman of Sialkot.

He had already conducted several marriages with some other rich girls including Asma Aslam of Muhammadpura, Fauzia Yousaf of Jaranwala-Faisalabad and Noushia Bibi of Gujranwala. Accused was also the father of children.

Ringleader Asif and his wife Saadia were often used to pose themselves as the serving judges, army brigadiers, senior lawyers, doctors as well to lure the rich families for the marriages of their daughters. Hajipura police have claimed to arrest Asif, his wife Saadia and Abid Mehmood and sent them behind bars.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested five accused human traffickers namely Sikandar, Abdul Khaliq, Nadir Javaid, Imran Azam and Yaqub during the crackdown across Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. The accused were running the legal business of sending the local innocent people abroad by getting big amounts after showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future abroad. He added that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.