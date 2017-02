Police on Wednesday recovered a dead body they said was of a 17-year-old girl who was raped and strangled to death.

The dead body was recovered from Surjani Town, an area in the suburbs of Karachi, and was shifted Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The victim's family told the police she had gone to Surjani Town on Tuesday for a beautician's course but had not returned home.

An investigation was underway.