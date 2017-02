One reported terrorist has been killed in a search operation in Kulachi area of Balochistan, according to the ISPR.

According to Waqt News, Security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when an ambush took place and the reported terrorist was killed, as per ISPR’s statement.

During the battle three security personnel were injured namely Major Abbas, Captain Umer and a Lance Naik Adnan.

According to ISPR, eight reported terrorists were arrested with ammunition.