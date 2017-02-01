GUJRANWALA:-A woman shot at and critically injured her husband after he slapped her over some issue here in Papnakha area in Ladhewala Warriach Police precincts on Tuesday. The police sources informed that Muhammad Sarwar slapped his wife in the face over some domestic issue. Enraged at the maltreatment, his wife Kalsoom Bibi picked up a pistol and opened fire on Sarwar. Resultantly, he sustained gunshot wounds in both his legs. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 team.