SIALKOT-The district administration has terminated 123 daily wagers recruited years ago in tehsil municipal administrations (TMAs) of Sialkot and Daska with immediate effect.

The Sialkot TMA has terminated 65 daily wagers while the Daska TMA terminated 58 sanitary workers. TMAs had recruited these sanitary workers on contractor basis several years ago. They had been recruited as the sanitary workers but they had been doing their other duties of different categories instead of sanitary work.

The DCO said that they have been terminated from their jobs as per the policy by the Punjab government.

In Sialkot, the sacked sanitary workers lodged a protest in the TMA offices at Sialkot Fort against their termination. They said that most of these terminated workers were graduate and had been doing other jobs instead of doing their duties as the sanitary workers. They staged a sit-in and demanded their immediate restoration.

Also in Daska, the sacked workers took out a rally against the TMA for their termination. They marched on the city roads. They chanted slogans against TMA. They were carrying placards and banners. They also demanded their early restoration.

One dies, 33 hurt as bus overturns in fog

The driver of a bus died and 33 passengers including women and children sustained injuries when a bus overturned and fell into a roadside ravine near village Ban Bajwa, Pasrur.

The police and rescue said the accident occurred due to dense fog Saturday morning. The Rescue 1122 shifted the 33 injured to Pasrur and Sialkot hospitals, where the condition of 14 of the injured is stated to be critical.

According to doctors, most of the injured sustained serious head injuries while the arms, legs and ribs of most of them have fractured.