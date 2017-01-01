SHEIKHUPURA-A total of 18,620 complaints submitted to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) by local and overseas Pakistanis during the last three years have been resolved, an officer claimed.

Talking to the media, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar said that the complaints were related to grievances raised by the complainants for the issuance of computerised identity cards (CNIC), renewal of CNIC, Pakistan origin cards, children registration (B-Form) and issuance or delay in NICOP.

He said that systemic issues, including easy automation of the NICOP, POC and their early process of around 8.4 million Overseas Pakistanis were also taken into consideration and now the complaints related to these issues are being addressed within 45 days.

He said that the complaints of locals as well as overseas Pakistanis living in New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Italy, USA, Middle East and many other countries were received.

He said against the findings of the Federal Ombudsman, only 34 representations were presented before the president of Pakistan and amongst those representations, 11 have been finalised while the remaining will be decided soon.

He also said that for early resolution of complaints of overseas Pakistanis’ individual and systemic issues, Skype and videos links meetings are conducted on regular basis at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat with the Pakistani Diaspora living around the world for early resolution of their grievances in minimum time.

Water filtration plan opens

Tehsil administration has said that provision of drinking water to the masses is the top priority of the Punjab government which is spending huge amount for the purpose.

While inaugurating a water filtration plant in Sukheki Town, a tehsil officer said that the plant was installed with the collaboration of philanthropists of the city at a cost of one million of rupees. She said that TMA Pindi Bhattian has also installed two water filtration plants in Pindi Bhattian in this year.

Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sukheki President Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, Secretary General Malik Nawaz, president of PML-N City Sukheki, Hamad Yaseen and councillors also attended the ceremony. The officer invited the philanthropists to come forward and helping the government for mitigating difficulties of the people.