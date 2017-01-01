SARGODHA-Two kidnappers were shot dead in crossfire with police after they killed a teenage student kidnapped for Rs2.6 million ransom.

The police said that two accomplices of the kidnappers also escaped the crossfire that occurred in Kot Momin in the wee hours of Saturday. The police informed that the accused identified as Amir Shehzad and Qaiser Abbas had abducted 15-year-old student Atif Nazeer for Rs2.5 million in August from the remit of Kot Momin Police. The family had agreed to pay the ransom and the accused were coming to collect the ransom. In the meanwhile, the police sprung into action and a shootout ensued. However, the kidnappers killed the abducted teenager while the police also killed two kidnappers. Their two accomplices managed to escape the scene. According to police, both the accused and the abducted student were residents of Mohallah Khwajgan, Kot Momin city. On the other hand, a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

HAND-GRENADE RECOVERED: The police have recovered a hand grenade from the bank of Lower-Jhelum-Canal (LJC) on Saturday. On information, the Factory Area Police rushed to spot and seized the hand-grenade. Later, the bomb disposal squad defused the hand-grenade. Police have launched investigation to ascertain who had dumped the hand grenade there.

Warden shot at for stopping wheelie-doers

FAISALABAD (inp): Two motorcyclists shot at and critically injured a traffic warden after he attempted to stop them here in Civil Lines area on Saturday.

The injured traffic warden was admitted to Civil Hospital. The police also arrested one of the accused and the other managed to flee.

The police said the traffic warden had flagged down the youngsters while doing wheelies. At which the motorcyclists got infuriated and fire gunshots on the traffic warden.