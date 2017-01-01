QUETTA - Frontier Corpse and other law enforcement agencies Saturday arrested 20 Afghan nationals in Chaghi for illegally entering Pakistan. According to sources, the Afghan nationals had entered the country through unfrequented routes. They were sent to unknown place for investigation about the purpose of their entry into Pakistan. It is relevant to mention here that the law enforcement agencies are carrying out combing operations across the country to arrest anti-state elements as well as foreigners illegally staying in Pakistan. A large number of unregistered Afghan refugees are residing in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Locals have been demanding their repatriation immediately saying that these unwelcome guests are indulging in theft, kidnapping and other crimes to make money before their ultimate expulsion to Afghanistan.