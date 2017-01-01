KARACHI: On the eve of new year 2017, at least 20 people were injured in jubilant aerial firing in different parts of the city on midnight of Saturday and Sunday.

According to police source, they were injured when citizens celebrated the New Year with aerial firing in the midnight.

The injured were identified Farooq, aged 28, resident of Bangali Para within the jurisdiction of Docks police station, Akhtar Ali, 28, resident of Kachhi Para in Jackson area, Umair, 29, resident of Mujahidabad in Orangi, Asad,35, and Sharyar, 25, residents of Kharadar, Raheel,14, Inayat, 40, resident of Garden, Syed Mustafa, 70, resident of Soldier Bazar, Waqas, 25, resident of Ferozabad, Hussain, 20, resident of Madina Colony Baldia Town, Amar Gul, 41, resident of Dhobi Ghat near Mianwali Colony, Zahid, 25, resident of Shah Faisal Colony, Afshan, 30, resident of Jacob Lines, Aftab, 7, resident of Liaquatabad No 2, Muhammad Mushtaq, 80, resident of Bilal Masjid in Landhi, Pir Sattar Shah, 40, resident of area near Hassan Zai Hotel, Safeer, 30, resident of Abidabad in Baldia Town,

The injured were rushed to different hospitals in the city for treatment.