QUETTA - Tight security arrangements had been made as over 3,000 cops were performing duty in the provincial metropolis to foil any untoward happening on the eve of New Year.

Talking to mediamen, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Deputy Inspector General of Police said festivities would be held in Quetta at various places on New Year.

Keeping in view the nuisance caused by aerial firing to public in the city on New Year and the injuries and fatalities by stray bullets, the DIG police said stringent penalty for those resorting to aerial firing would be imposed and announcements were also being made in mosques in this regard. He added that banners had also been displayed at various places in the city to create awareness about the damages inflicted by aerial firing.