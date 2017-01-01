PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) local leader Raheem Barkzai was killed in firing on his vehicle here on Saturday.

Another man injured in firing. Police managed to arrest three attackers.

Police said that armed men ambushed vehicle of ANP leader Raheem Barkzai in Mithra locality of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Raheem Barkzai died on the spot in firing while another sustained wounds who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The police after arresting the culprits involved in the attack registered a case against them and started an investigation.