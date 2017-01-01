PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Muzaffar Said Advocate directed for close liaison with the federal government and Chinese authorities for early implementation of schemes improved for the province under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He was addressing a review meeting of the planning cell on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at Peshawar wherein early completion of Swat Motorway, expansion of Chakdara-Chitral Highway, setting up of industrial and economic zone in Malakand division and other CPEC related projects were thoroughly discussed and necessary decisions taken.

On the occasion, the provincial finance minister hailed Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for his efforts for inclusion of three mega development projects worth billions of dollars in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in connection with CPEC during a recent meeting held in Beijing. He said it was a milestone achievement for economic development of the province.

Muzaffar Said asked the concerned authorities to immediately develop close liaison with federal and Chinese governments for early implementation of all approved schemes. He said Malakand Division would be connected with CPEC as a result of the timely action of the chief minister. He said the proposed highway connecting Kashghar, Khanjrab, Bisham, Swat, Chakdara, Gilgit, Chitral and Chakdara would considerably contribute to economic and industrial growth of the region.

Similarly, he said, the 1700 megawatts power station, circular railway between Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi, new economic zone along with motorway and related CPEC schemes would greatly benefit the people of Malakand Division that would end the curses of poverty and unemployment from this backward mountainous region.

Muzaffar Said acknowledged that the chief minister had contended the case of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Beijing meeting in a successful manner. He said the construction of double railway track between Peshawar, D.I. Khan and Karachi as well as expansion of Indus highway from Peshawar, D.I. Khan to Karachi would usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in the province.

He said the chief minister has also given us the good news of the exchange of students among Chinese Shandong University and those of KP wherein the students of Malakand Division would avail greater opportunities for higher education.

He said provincial coalition government was endeavouring for overall economic uplift of the province from the very beginning while the decisions made in the Beijing moot would ultimately make KP a hub of economic development and cradle of education and research.