DERA GHAZI KHAN -The re-construction of building of 171 government schools has been completed while tender for 102 more schools have been issued.

The Education Department expects the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools with a cost of Rs406,774 million will improve educational facilities in this, otherwise, backward district.

According to a survey, DG Khan is one of the most backward districts of Punjab province. The survey report reveals that buildings of more than 400 schools have been declared as dangerous in the district. “Of the total schools, 24 percent do not have boundary walls, 22 percent have no toilet facilities and 14 percent of the schools do have drinking water facility while as many as 52 percent of the total government schools have no electricity in the district.

Alif Aliaan Regional Coordinator Shibli Shab Khaiz welcomed the decision regarding reconstruction of schools in Dera Ghazi Khan. He, however, said there are still hundreds of schools, which need immediate attention of the government.

“If we want to promote education and equip the youth with quality education, the government would have to increase investment in the education sector,” he underlined.

GYM INAUGURATED AT POLICE LINES

A gymnasium was inaugurated at DG Khan Police Lines here. RPO Rehmatullah Niazi inaugurated the gym. On the occasion, DPO Atta Muhammad said that the objective of establishing the gym at the police lines is to provide the policemen with facility to maintain their fitness.

100 persons will be able to do physical exercise at a time at the gym, the DPO said, adding a sports ground have also been set up for the cops.

SSP Syed Bahar Shah, SP (investigations) Sajjad Ahmed and DSP Bashir Ahmed also attended the inauguration ceremony.