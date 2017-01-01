QUETTA - Issuing notices to the main culprits of Balochistan mega corruption scam, subsequent to their plea bargain with NAB, Federal Board of Revenue Officer Azar summoned former finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani and contractor Suhail Majeed on January 9 to submit statements about their illegal properties.

Talking to media men after serving notices on them at Sandeman Civil Hospital, Quetta ward, the FBR officer said they were reviewing all inquiries and reports about the mega corruption scam and immediately summoned the culprits after their plea bargain in order to record their statements pertinent to their illegal assets. He added they would issue notice to Income Tax Department about their assets in the light of their replies. He added further action would be taken after their reply on Jan 9.