SIALKOT-First-ever female head of District Council Hina Arshad Warraich and three vice chairmen were sworn in at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot here on Saturday.

The oath to Miss Hina and VCs Ch Raza Subhani, Malik Ziayafat Ali Awan and Ch Jamil Ashraf was administered by the returning officer. MNA Ch Armughan Subhani, MPAs Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Ch Muhammad Ikram, Rana Liaqat Ali, DCO Dr Asif Tufail, International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Malik Ashraf and PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot President Nusrat Javaid Malik and other PML-N leaders attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the District Council chairperson felt proud to be the first ever female head. She pledged to make efforts for ensuring the women’s empowerment and social welfare and development on equality basis in Sialkot district. She is the daughter of Sambrial based MPA Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich.

She said that the new era of serving the people has begun. She also pledged to leave no stone unturned in serving the people without political discrimination. Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir Ahmed also took the oath during another ceremony held at the historical Sialkot Fort.

The mayor is a leading exporter. He is former chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL). In Daska, the returning officer administered oath to Chairman Khawaja Atif Raza and Vice Chairman Mian Nadeem Mughal of Municipal Committee Daska.

In Daska, Muhammad Afzal Mansha Group’s 19 councillors boycotted the oath-taking ceremony held at Rest House Daska. Sambrial Chairman Muhammad Jang Sher of Municipal Committee; and Pasrur Chairman Muhammad Altaf Shafi took the oath of their offices.