LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to introduce online system for degree verification.

In a notification issued to the government and private universities, HEC’s Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali has directed that the degrees, certificates and diplomas will be verified only by HEC whereby the universities will not be authorized to do so.

The purpose of the new system is to ease the matters regarding verification of degrees.

According to the current system of HEC, the degrees are being verified from Karachi, Quetta and Lahore’s regional offices whereas it will soon be made online all around Pakistan.

Students will upload their degrees after scanning it in HEC’s online system which will be linked to National Database and Regulation Authority (Nadra).

In the first step, the student’s identity will be verified.

HEC is also making a Pakistan qualification register where the degree programme details of all government and private universities will be present.

However; a student’s degree will fail to get verify if the details of his degree programme is not there in the register.

Moreover, HEC will also give the access of the database to the controller examination of all universities so that the scanned degree is also checked by them.