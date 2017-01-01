ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said that the Indian proposal at the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee was ‘politically motivated’.

“The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al-Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India. Replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal had no merit and was primarily aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda,” said Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria.

“The dismissal of this proposal was also a rejection of the Indian attempts to politicise and undermine the work of this important committee of the Security Council.

“India has in fact deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy, and has itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting, and financing terrorism,” said the spokesperson.

Zakaria said that Islamabad would share proofs of Indian involvement in destabilising Pakistan with international organisations. “Pakistan has been a direct victim of this state sponsored terrorism by India.

“The arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav, a RAW agent and serving officer of Indian navy, and his confession about involvement in terrorist activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan and killing or maiming of Pakistani citizens, is yet another proof of Indian sponsored terrorism in Pakistan,” said the spokesperson.