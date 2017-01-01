SHEIKHUPURA - The paucity of medicines in District Jail is causing great desperation among the inmates, revealed the prisoners who recently released from the jail.

Citizen Welfare Society Chairman Sheikh Masood Ahmad who met with the released persons told the media that even common medicines for cough, fever and pain killer tablets are not available in the jail. In the prevailing situation, scores of prisoners are suffering from various fatal diseases. He said that the sufficient funds provided by the government for the treatment of the prisoners have allegedly been embezzled. The chairman said that during the visit of judges or any other high ups the tables are decorated with medicines only to display and hoodwinked them. After the end of visits the medicines again disappeared, the chairman alleged. He demanded the human rights organisations and philanthropists to come forward and arrange sufficient medicines for the prisoners. He also demanded an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of the funds in jail.

On the other side, a sub-inspector of police was caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment team allegedly receiving an illegal gratification in a local restaurant on Thursday.

SI Sohail Rana posted in Factory area police station had sought the bribe from a citizen to oblige him in a case. Idrees intimated the situation to ACE. The raiding party caught the police official at the spot. The indicated currency notes were also recovered from his custody.