ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday asked the concerned authorities to make immediate arrangements for shifting Iftikhar Qaiser, a renowned TV artist from Peshawar to PIMS, Islamabad, so that he can be provided the best medical facilities and services.

Marriyum on Friday night had spoken to the ailing artist on the direction of the prime minster.

In another statement, the minister said the world had acknowledged that Pakistan's economy was making progress.

Marriyum said that Pakistan's economy was not sick as claimed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan. Imran, she said, was in fact disturbed due to the popularity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Imran should better focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and fulfill his responsibilities there, she added.