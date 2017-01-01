Multan-The newly-elected mayor, deputy mayors, Chairman District Council and vice chairmen took oath of their offices at separate functions here on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremonies took place at Raza Hall and District Election Commissioner Ahmad Ali Halipota as well as Returning Officer Rana Rizwan Qadeer administered oath to the newly-elected public representatives.

The oath for the office of mayor was taken by Ch Naveed Arrain while Munawar Ehsan Qureshi and Haji Saeed Ahmad Ansari sworn-in as deputy mayors.

Similarly, Dewan Abbas Bokhari took oath to the office of Chairman District Council and Wajid Ali Shah, Rana Shahzad Noon, Malik Sarfraz Khor and Zulfiqar Dogar as Vice Chairmen.

The newly-elected Mayor, Chairman District Council, Deputy Mayors and Vice Chairmen District Council reached Raza Hall with their supporters, who danced to drumbeat and chanted slogans in their favour. They also distributed sweets. Members of national and provincial assemblies, RPO Azam Sultan Taimoori, officiating DCO, CPO and other administrative officers were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the journalists on this occasion, Mayor Ch Naveed Arrain said that he is aware of the problems and issues being faced by the town. “We have a comprehensive plan to resolve all problems currently faced by the city,” he added. He added that he would not leave any stone unturned to make Multan a developed city according to the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He declared that all the decisions for the development of the city would be made with the consultation of citizens. “Multan is my own city. I am son of the soil and I am well aware of all nooks and corners of this town. I know very well about the city problems,” he said, adding that he had a comprehensive plan to resolve these problems in a very short time.

He said that his office is open to all citizens of Multan. “Come to me with practical suggestions, public welfare plans and projects. We’ll convert the suggestions into development projects,” he added. He said that he would also take the opposition along with him for the sake of the development of Multan.