ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Sunday took action at the news of a Pakistani national woman trapped in India.

Nisar issued orders to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman and passport directorate to verify the woman’s Pakistan nationality within 48 hours.

According to media reports, the woman belongs to Pakistan and has been jailed in India for many years.

It was also reported that the woman named Rubeena Bibi and her juvenile son have been kept in Amphalla jail of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) by Indian forces.

She was arrested in Jammu Kashmir under section 14 of Foreigner’s Act in 2012. The Pakistan Embassy in India is yet to confirm the nationality of Rubeena and her minor son.

Rubeena belongs to Hyderabad and her deportation procedure remains incomplete.

Nisar stressed that, “If the woman is a Pakistani national then make arrangements to deport her back to the country.”