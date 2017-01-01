FAISALABAD-The chairman and vice chairmen of District Council as well as the mayor and deputy mayors of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad took the oath of their offices here on Saturday.

The two separate functions were held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium Arts Council and Lyallpur Complex. DCO Salman Ghani, parliamentarians Haji Akram Ansari, Ch Asim Nazir, Mian Abdul Mannan, Begum Khalida Mansur, Sh Ejaz Ahmad, Muhammad Nawaz Malik, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, Rana Shoib Idrees, Haji Khalid Saeed, Rai Usman Kharal, Fatima Fareeha, ADC Muhammad Shahid, Ex MNA Ch Shahid Nazir, Ex Town Nazim Shehzad Malik, chairman and vice chairmen of union councils, party workers and other notables were also present.

Returning Officer Bashir Zahid Goraya administered the oath to Chairman Ch Zahid Nazir and vice chairmen Khalid Parvez Virk, Rana Zulfiqar Khan and Rai Fiyaz Hussain Kharal at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium. Returning Officer Tariq Khan Niazi administered oath to mayor Muhammad Razzaq Malik and deputy mayors Sh Yousaf, Abdul Ghafoor Ch and Amin Butt at Lyallpur Complex.

DCO Salman Ghani congratulated the elected representatives, and said the elected members would start work from January 2. He said representatives of local govt. and district administration would worked together to serve the people. He also presented keys of the city to mayor Razzaq Malik.

Chairman Ch Zahid Nazir said that he would come up to the expectation of the public and utilise all energies and capabilities for the rapid development of the district and the city.

Mayor Muhammad Razzaq Malik thanked Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, parliamentarians and chairmen & vice chairmen of Union Councils for reposing confidence on him. He said that public service at any cost is the mission while corruption would not be tolerated. The mayor said that encroachment was a chronic issue of the city which would be clean from encroachment soon with the help of citizens. He said Faisalabad would be made more progress and developed city. Meanwhile, oath-taking of chairmen and vice chairmen of municipal committees Jaranwala, Khurrianwala, Tandilianwala, Mamukanjun, Samundri, Dijkot and Chak Jhumra were also helh.