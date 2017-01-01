ISLAMABAD - Over 30,800 cases were pending in the apex court by the end of the year 2016, though during the whole year various benches heard cases in the Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta registries and in Islamabad.

The top court till November disposed of 14,816 cases. At the start of 2016, the backlog was 27,936, while 10,223 new cases were also filed in Islamabad. Similarly, at Karachi registry 1,230 cases were filed, in Lahore 5,008, in Peshawar 748 and in Quetta 194 cases were filed during the year 2016. A total of 17,463 new cases were filed during the last year, of them, 14,816 cases were disposed of.

The total number of pending cases of 2016 is 2,647, while the court also restored 218 cases last year, which also included suo moto cases.