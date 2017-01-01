ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan firmly supports Turkey in its war against terrorism and hopefully Ankara will overcome this challenge.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's News and Current Affairs Channel, he said that Turkey has been facing terrorism and Pakistan shares its grief and pain.

Sartaj Aziz while appreciating role of Turkey for ceasefire in Syrian city of Aleppo said forces against this truce eventually are trying to destabilise this process.

Sartaj Aziz says Pakistan wants to have dialogue with India on equal basis. He said despite repression and persecution in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Indian forces could not dent the Kashrmiri people's determination for their right to self-determination.

Sartaj Aziz said Pakistan's stance on Kashmir is being acknowledged across the world. He said serious efforts have been made for improvement in relations with Afghanistan.