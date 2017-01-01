ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain conferred awards on senior military officers in recognition of their valuable services at a ceremony held in Islamabad on Saturday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and federal ministers were also present in the ceremony.

Later, Gen Hayat and Gen Bajwa also called on the president, who congratulated them on being decorated with the military award and hoped the country will benefit from their professionalism and vast experience.

The military leadership also briefed the president about the ongoing operation against terrorists across the country.