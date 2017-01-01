BUREWALA/AHMEDPUR EAST/KHANEWAL/-MUZAFFARGARH/DG KHAN/LAYYAH/HAFIZABAD/- GUJRAT/GUJRANWALA/CHINIOT-Various oath-taking ceremonies were held for the chairmen, vice chairmen of district councils and municipal committees as well as the mayors and deputy mayors of municipal corporations here on Saturday.

Such a ceremony was held in Burewala at the TMA. Returning Officer Rana Naveed Ahmed Khan administered the oath to newly elected Chairman Chaudhry Ashiq Arain and Vice Chairman Haji Iftikhar Ahmad Bhatti.

MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain, MPA Ch Irshad Ahmad Arain, DC Dera Bugti Rana Tariq Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Ahmer Sohail Kaifi, councilors, lawyers and large majority of the local people were present.

Chaudhry Arain Arain panel had defeated Mian Abdul Mateen by the margin 18 votes. Both the panels contested the elections as independent panels.

At Muzaffargarh circuit house ceremony, in office-bearers included Chairman Umar Khan Gopang, Vice Chairman Abid Mehmood Bababa and Iqbal Patafi. Vice Chairman Malik Qasim Hinjra could not take oath because his father Malik Anmal hinjra died before three days ago. District Chairman Umar Khan Gophang prayed for the deceased. Eight other ceremony were held in TMA office, Khangarh, Sher Sultan, Sanawan, Kot Addu, Jatoi, Alipur and Rangpur.

At Arts Council Dera Ghazi Khan, District Council Chairman Sardar Abdul Qadir Khan Khosa, and vice chairmen Muhammad Ahmad Khan Leghari and Sardar Javed Iqbal Khan Qaisrani were sworn-in.

Returning Officer Sairur Reman administered the oath to them. The ceremony was attended by MNA Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, District Police Officer Atta Muhammad and a large number of citizens.

Similarly, Shahid Hameed Khan took oath as mayor and Sheikh Israr Ahmad as deputy mayor of Municipal Corporation in another ceremony held at Auditorium of Regional Directorate Allam Iqbal Open University.

District Election Commissioner Asghar Khan Daha administered the oath to the mayor and deputy mayor. All the local bodies heads belonge to the ruling party.

In District Counsel Hall Layyah, Chairman Malik Umar Ali Aulakh and Vice Chairman Haji Noor Mahbob took oath of their offices, while in Municipal Committee Office, MC Chairman Hafiz Jameel and Vice Chairman Syed Gulzar Shah were sworn in. Returning Officer Syed Osman Bokhari administered the oath to them.

Addressing the participants, District Chairman Malik Umar pledged to make an all-out effort to solve issues of people. DCO Syed Wajid Ali Shah said that district administration will help the government for the development of the people. Former Punjab minister Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif were taking all the steps for the development of citizens and the country.

At the ceremonies held in the MCs of Choubara, Karor, Chowk Azam and Fatehpur, the returning officers administered oath to their respective chairman and vice chairman. In MC Karor, PTI Chairman Iftakhar Khan Niazi, In MC Chowk Azam Malik Riaz Garwan, in MC Fatehpur Izhar Kahloon, in MC Choubara Chairman MazharMagsi took the oath of their offices.

In KHANEWAL

Likewise, chairman and vice chairman of District Council Khanewal took the oath at TMA hall Khanewal. Oath to the chairman was administered by Masood Majeed Khan Daha and to Vice Chairman Rana Abdul Rehman by Assistant Commission Liaqat Ali Kalhoro.

After taking the oath, Masood Majeed pledged to fulfill his duties wholeheartedly, honestly and devotedly. He said that the credit went to the PML-N leadership for the respiration of local bodies in the country. He said that for his election as chairman, the credit goes to PML-N leader Haji Irfan Ahmad Khan Daha, MPA Khan Daha and MNA Muhammad Khan Daha.

Oath to chairman District Council was administered by Engineer Raza Sargana, and to vice chairman Taimor Khan Daha and Ch Ziaur Reham in Jinnah Library by ADCG Fareeha Tehseen.

In Kabirwala, oath was administered to chairman by Rao Muhammad Sultan, vice chairman Baldia Muhammad Muzamil Chadrar by Assistant Commissioner Afifa, and In chairman Nadeem Akhtar and vice chairman Bao Ramzan by Assistant Commissioner Amjad Saleem Sargana,

Similarly, Ahmedpur East Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehar administered the oath to Chairman Malik Usman Rashid Bobak and Vice Chairman Mian Muzzamil Nadeem. The ceremony was attended by local PML-N leaders Qazi Burhan Farid, Mian Muhammad Younus, Syed Arshad Bukhari, Tariq Rasheed Malik, elected councillors, PML-N activists and elite of the city.

In Hafizabad, Haji Jamshed Abbas Thaheem and Khalid Mehood Butt took oath as chairman and vice chairman of MC respectively. The Retouring Officer administered the oath.

Chairman and Vice Chairman MC Pindi Bhattian Babar Shafique and Muhammad Aslam Mason, Chairman and Vice Chairman Jalapur Bhattian Mian Zahid Hussain Bhatti and Muhammad Afzal and Chairman and Vice Chairman MC Sukheki Nasar Qayyum Bhatti and Adnan Bhatti respectively took oath of their offices at separate places.

In Gujranwala, the ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Trade Khurram Dastgir Khan, MPAs, Mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram, chairman District Council, deputy mayor, deputy chairman and others. RO Dr Hafsa Rani and Ahad Dogar administered the oath.

In Gujrat, District Council Chairman Muhammad Ali Tanveer, Vice Chairmen Sher Afghan and Shoaib Raza took oath at District Council Hall. Returning officers Tassawar Warraich and Arshad Majeed administered oath of Chairman/Vice Chairmen and Mayor Haji Nasir Mehmood and Deputy Mayor Asif Raza respectively. Newly elected member also showed their determination to serve Gujrat and work hard for its progress.

In Chiniot, the newly-elected chairmen and vice chairmen of Municipal Committees and District council sworn in on Saturday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at TMA Hall where District Council Chairman Saqlain Sajanka and Vice Chairman Zulfiqar Shah took oath of their offices.

EDO Finance and Planning Khalid Manzoor administered oath to them. Afterwards, Chiniot MC Chairman Mehr Khalid and Vice chairman Haji Zahid also took oath which was administered by AC Hina Arshid Baloch. DCO Mohammad Ayub, DPO Mustansar Feroz and MC and District Council members were also present on the occasion.

Bhowana AC Muhammad Akhtar Bhutta administered oath Bhowana MC Chairman Mohammad Arshad Mehmood and Vice chairman Tanveer Ahmad Gujjar.

Similarly Lalian AC Kashif Raza Awan administered oath to MC Chairman Mumtaz Lali and vice chairman Abdul Rehman

While District Monitoring officer Samina Niazi took oath from Chenab Nagar Town Committee chairman Hussain Abbas and vice chairman Syed Kanwal Abbas.

They elected representatives will assume charge of their offices from Jan 2, 2017.