PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that seven projects will be completed in the province under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was talking to reporters in Nowshera after his return from the sixth Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting on CPEC in Beijing, China.

Khattak said the approved projects include laying of a double rail track between Peshawar and Karachi, construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, a double road, laying of a railway track, and an optic fibre network between Gilgit and Abbottabad.

Construction of an industrial estate at Hattar, conversion of the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan road into a double carriage way and construction of a railway line between the two cities are among the seven projects approved, he added.

Earlier this week, Chinese authorities had also approved the inclusion of three development projects in Sindh under the CPEC plan.

The JCC meeting had expressed satisfaction over progress achieved so far in the areas of energy cooperation and transportation infrastructure.

The JCC also approved 30 projects and discussed the way forward for effective and timely completion of various CPEC projects.