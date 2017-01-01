At least two people were killed and four others injured in an armed clash between two rival groups here on Sunday.

Police said that two groups of Junejo community who were in old dispute traded fire in Mirzapur locality of Shikarpur. In cross firing two people were killed and four others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The firing continued for quite sometime as police was late to reach the spot. The police have registered cases against armed men of both groups and started raids for their arrest.