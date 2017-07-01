At least one security personnel killed while three were injured in bomb blast in Khyber Agency, reported Waqt News.

The media sources stated that roadside hidden explosive material blew near vehicle of security personnel in Tirah Valley.

The security agencies and FC have reached to the site as injured have been rushed to nearby hospital.

On May 22, a roadside bomb killed at least five people and wounded several others in a northwest tribal region close to the Afghan border.

Mohammad Iqbal Khan said the remote controlled bomb was detonated in Tirah valley in the Khyber tribal region as volunteers from a peace committee were moving into the area.

Khan said the attack took place in a remote area of the valley and the wounded were being transported to a hospital in the region.

The deceased were identified as head of the peace committee, Zarwali Khan and committee members Noor Khan, Hameed Khan and Amir Nawaz while Abdul Manan, a levies officer was also killed.

Soon after the blast, security forces cordoned off the whole area and a massive search operation was also launched to hunt the culprits. No one had claimed responsibility for the blast till the filing of this report.