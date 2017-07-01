MULTAN-Over 2,600 Sahoolat (convenience) Centres will be set up in Multan and Lodhran districts to supply potable water to citizens under Khadim-e-Aala Saaf Paani Project, disclosed Bilal Ahmad Butt, Commissioner Multan.

Chairing a meeting to review progress in the project here on Friday, the Commissioner added that the project had been launched to make citizens’ access possible to the clean drinking water. “These centres will provide water to the citizens eight hours a day without any interval,” he further disclosed. He added that the Sahoolat Centres would be set in all rural and peri-urban areas. He directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Multan division to hold meetings in their respective areas and submit a report on the progress in the project.

It was told during the meeting that construction of 155 centres in 124 villages of Lodhran, 210 in 178 villages of Kahror Pakka and 136 in 130 villages of Dunyapur would be completed soon. It was further revealed that survey to acquire land for setting up centres in Multan had been done work for installation of tubewells would begin in July. In Multan, as many as 908 centres will be set up in 262 villages of Multan, 451 in 247 villages of Shujabad and 451 in 295 villages of Jalalpur Pirwala.

The centres will be set up at a minimum distance of one kilometre and 2000 to 5000 citizens will benefit from each centre.