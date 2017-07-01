QUETTA - Balochistan Frontier Corps and railway monitoring officials yesterday foiled a terror attempt to target Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express.

The bomb disposal squad defused 15kg explosive materials planted at the railway track to target Jaffar Express. “The attempt to blow up Rawalpindi-bound Jaffar Express has been thwarted,” confirmed the railway spokesman. He said Behram Khan and Faiz Muhammad, railway patrolling officials, found a bag on the train track during checking near Machh.

They immediately informed of the bag to Balochistan Frontier Corps stationed in Machh. The FC officials rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and stopped passenger trains arriving from Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi at various railways stations, said the spokesman.

A bomb disposal squad was called from Quetta that detected 15kg explosive materials in the bag, defused the bomb and saved Jaffar Express from disaster.

The miscreants planted the explosive material on the railway track near Machh to target the train, but the timely action of the security forces foiled their attempt, said the FC officials.

The railway authorities allowed trains to move towards their destinations after three hours. The abortive attempt triggered security officials to take stricter measures at various stations, including the track between Quetta and Dera Allahyar.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri appreciated the bomb disposal squad and security forces for putting their lives at risk to save the precious lives.