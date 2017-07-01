ISLAMABAD - Thousands of protesting residents of Parachinar Friday called off their sit-in after Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured them of requisite measures by the army to ensure protection to their life and property.

“Our enemies will never succeed to lower our resolve and divide us,” General Bajwa said while interacting with tribal elders and representatives of the protesters in Parachinar, the main town of Kurram Agency. On the occasion, the tribal elders also presented a list of demands to the army chief.

The army chief expressed his grief on loss of precious lives, and offered fateha for the departed souls, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in statement.

Over 72 people were killed and many others seriously injured last Friday in two back-to-back suicide bombings in the main Parachinar bazaar which led to a protest by the local residents seeking comprehensive security measures to prevent more terrorist attacks in the area.

The situation was compounded as the Frontier Constabulary personnel fired at the people when the protesting crowd ignored their calls to disperse to avert any further attack by terrorists. Resultantly, four civilians died and some others were injured.

General Bajwa lamented the firing by FC troops while handling the post-blast mob situation, adding that an inquiry had been initiated and that “those responsible shall not be spared”.

He told the tribal elders that commandant of the paramilitary force in Parachinar had already been changed, after the firing incident.

The COAS however appreciated the FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s role in provision of security to the area, saying it is “a professional force inclusive of all tribes and sects performing their duties selflessly”.

He said 126 soldiers of the FC KP have sacrificed their lives and 387 were injured while performing their duties in Kurram Agency.

Peshawar Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general were also present on the occasion.

The army chief also lauded the local administration for their efforts and acknowledged their contributions to the overall security in the difficult area, which is more prone to threats because of its hilly terrain and proximity to porous Afghanistan border.

Call for unity

While interacting with the participants of the protest sit-in, the COAS said there were clear evidences of hostile foreign hands in running a malicious campaign to create disunity among the nation. He said their local facilitators and abettors have been apprehended who will be tried in military courts.

“We need to remain united, steadfast, prepared and vigilant against this threat [from the foreign elements] which has an agenda of exploiting the sectarian fault-line... Our security forces are symbol of national integration, so is our security apparatus; we are one nation,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, tribal elders expressed their full confidence and trust in Army and its leadership. They said “we stand with our security forces and our blood is for our motherland”.

Security steps

The army chief said Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism and bring back normalcy in the country.

He said Army fully supports mainstreaming of Fata which is being pursued and its early implementation is essential for enduring peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa said that a greater Pakistan-Afghanistan border coordination and security cooperation is also required for improving the security situation in Pakistan. He noted that threat continues to reside across the border in Afghanistan with ISIS gaining strength there.

He said fencing of the border was already in progress and more sensitive areas of Fata are being fenced in the first phase. FC troops are being beefed up on Pak-Afghan border to seal it effectively, he added.

For Parachinar, General Bajwa said that additional army troops have been moved into the town to enhance its security while. He said Turi Razakars are also being deployed on check posts.

Turi is a major tribe in the area, mostly comprising Shia Muslims.

The army chief also announced a safe city project for Parachinar by installing CCTV cameras in line with the ones in Lahore and Islamabad.

Compensation and welfare

Gen Qamar Javaid Bajwa said the government has now announced compensation for Parachinar victims at par with other such victims elsewhere in the country as “all Pakistanis are equal”.

The army chief also announced renaming of Army Public School Parachinar after Major Gulfam Shaheed and it will be upgraded to Cadet College in due course. He also announced establishment of a trauma centre in Parachinar by Army while the local civil hospital will be upgraded for better medical care by the civil administration.